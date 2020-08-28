Huge python rescued from Bhubaneswar outskirts

Huge python rescued from Bhubaneswar outskirt

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A huge python was rescued from Madanpur, an outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Thursday. Residents of the area were panicked after spotting the python in the residential area.

One Sanjit Ranasingh reportedly noticed the python in front of his house and informed the locals.

Prasant Kumar Das of Help Animals India rushed to Madanpur and rescued the python and identified it as an Indian python.

Later, the reptile, which is assumed to be 10-12 feet long, was released into the Chandaka Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary following prior permission.

