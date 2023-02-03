Huge Maoist dump seized during combing operation in Odisha

Kalahandi: Huge Maoist dump was seized during a combing operation by security forces in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday.

A team of CRPF forces was conducting a combing operation in Bhuruti Forest under Narla Police limits of the district. During the raid, the security forces busted a Maoist camp and seized two guns and other items belonging to the red rebels.

The seized items include Bharmaar (1), Electric detonator(11), Gun Power (1), Maoist banner (1), Naxal literature, Electric wire, electric extension board (1), battery (4), Mosquito net (2), Water bottle (2), Black polythene (1), Axe (1), torchlight (2), Shoe (1), Slipper (1), Civil clothes and Medicines including syringes and needles.