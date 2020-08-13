Huge King Cobra Rescued From A House

Huge King Cobra Rescued From A House; Watch Video

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nainital: A huge King Cobra was rescued by Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team and some members of snake helpline from a house at Nainital of Uttarakhand.

According to reports, a team of the forest officials and snake catchers rushed to the house and rescued the huge King Cobra which was hiding under a table of the house. They could catch the snake following several attempts at the risk of their lives.

When the snake helpline member tried to put the snake into a plastic sack, the reptile covered its tail around his neck following which people who were present at the spot were scared.

Later, they put the snake in the sack and released it into a nearby forest.

Video of the King Cobra being  rescued went viral after IFS Akash Kumar Verma shared it on his Twitter handle recently. He has highly appreciated the heroic action of the forest officials.

You might also like
Business

Diesel And Petrol Prices In Bhubaneswar Remain Stable, Check Rates Here

State

Newborn Girl Child Found Abandoned In Odisha’s Gajapati

State

Four Odisha Police Officers Get Home Minister’s Medal For Excellence

State

Rare White Crow Spotted In Odisha’s Jharsuguda.[WATCH]

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7