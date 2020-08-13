Nainital: A huge King Cobra was rescued by Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team and some members of snake helpline from a house at Nainital of Uttarakhand.

According to reports, a team of the forest officials and snake catchers rushed to the house and rescued the huge King Cobra which was hiding under a table of the house. They could catch the snake following several attempts at the risk of their lives.

When the snake helpline member tried to put the snake into a plastic sack, the reptile covered its tail around his neck following which people who were present at the spot were scared.

Later, they put the snake in the sack and released it into a nearby forest.

Video of the King Cobra being rescued went viral after IFS Akash Kumar Verma shared it on his Twitter handle recently. He has highly appreciated the heroic action of the forest officials.