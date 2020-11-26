Huge Job Opportunities In Many Government Departments Including Railways, India Post And Banks; Apply Soon

Many youngsters are preparing to get a government job. In such a situation, they need only one right chance. The dream of such youths will now be fulfilled. As recruitments in several government departments is taken out and the online application is being done today.

Bumper recruitments for 10th in Sashastra Seema Bal

Bumper recruitment is going to be held on 1522 posts of constable in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions in SSB can apply. The application process has started from November 21, 2020. Candidates aged 18 to 27 can apply. To apply for the posts, a candidate must have tenth pass.

Central government job for graduates, apply immediately

CPCB Recruitment 2020: Central Pollution Control Board has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Consultant. The recruitment process for these posts has started from November 19, 2020. For this, the candidates will not have to take any written examination. Selection will be done on the basis of only one interview. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website before December 18, 2020. The candidates will get a salary of 60,000 to 80,000 per month. See the notification for more information.

Great job opportunity in Indian Railways, will be selected by merit

South East Central Railway has issued a release to fill many vacant posts. The application process for these posts will end on December 01, 2020. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit. Interested candidates can visit the official website of South Eastern Central Railway to apply online. 10th pass candidates will be eligible to apply to these posts.

Central Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Job Opportunities

The Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research is recruiting in many positions. These recruitments are taking place on the vacant posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate. Interested candidates can apply in offline mode till December 11, 2020. Candidates with a degree in engineering field will be eligible to apply for this job. The special thing is that the candidates on these posts will be selected on the basis of interviews. For information related to this, visit the official website.

NTPC Government Recruitment

National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has sought applications to fill many vacant posts. Candidates who want to do jobs in these posts, tell that the application process has started from November 23, 2020. These recruitments are happening for Diploma Engineers. Candidates up to 25 years of age can apply for these posts online. The selection of candidates for this job will be done on the basis of online test process.

Canara Bank jobs, apply

If you dream of a job in a government bank, then this good news is for you. The golden job of Canara Bank has come to the fore. The application process for various posts in the bank is starting today i.e. November 25, 2020. Applications have been invited for various positions of Specialist Officer. Candidates aged 20 to 35 can apply online.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test, GD and interview. Candidates are advised to complete the application process only after reading the notification.

Jobs in postal department for 10th pass

Recruitment has taken place in many posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Postal Circle. The minimum age for applying for these posts has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age at 40 years. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the online mode on the official website to apply for these posts. The minimum educational qualification of the candidates is required to be 10th pass from a recognized institute.

Candidates from 18 to 40 years old will be eligible to apply. The special thing is that the selection of the candidates will be based on the merit list.

Great chance to become an engineer in railway

RITES Limited, a Mini Ratna public sector company under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for the recruitment of qualified candidates for 170 engineer posts. These vacancies are for candidates holding degree in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering. Interested candidates have just one day left to apply. The maximum age of applicants has been fixed at 40 years. Selection will be done on the basis of written examination and interview.

All the necessary information related to the application will be found on the official website rites.com.

