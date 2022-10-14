Huge haul of Ganja seized in Odisha, 2 arrested

Rayagada: As much as 1.5 quintal ganja has been seized in Bissam Cuttack area of Rayagada district in Odisha.

The Bissam Cuttack police squad got a tip-off and conducted a raid. The Bissam Cuttack police has seized a car, two mobile phones and Rs. 5000/- cash.

The police officials have also arrested two persons in this connection. The estimated worth of the ganja is said to be around 6 lakh 50 thousand.

It is noteworthy that, in the recent years during the massive campaign against the narcotics especially Ganja (also known as Cannabis, Marijuana, weed) and Brown sugar (also known as heroin, smack) by Odisha police there has been huge piling up of seized narcotic drugs.

As the trial of narcotics cases takes time, these seized drugs remain stocked at police stations or court Malkhanas exposed to all kind of vulnerabilities.

The piling up of seized drugs has been a cause of concern and honorable Supreme Court in

the case of Union of India Vrs. Mohanlal and others passed a detailed order on disposal or destruction of seized drugs. Especially emphasizing on pre trial disposal of seized drugs. However because of some procedural and technical ambiguity or issues, seized drugs could not be disposed off.

In this backdrop, STF approached the Hon’ble High Court of Odisha with a prayer for certain direction or order to resolve the issues and hindrances involved in disposing of the seized drugs. Finally on January 31, 2022 the High Court of Odisha pleased to pass a land mark judgment directing the Subordinate courts to dispose the applications filed U/s. Sec.52A of NDPS Act, 1985 issuing a detailed SOP in this regard.

On October 12, 2022 High Level Drug Disposal Committee of Ganjam District disposed or destroyed seized Ganja, Cannabis, Marijuana after being authenticated and certified by concerned court.

More than three Tons i.e. 3148 Kg of ganja was destroyed at Mediaid Marketing Services,

Patpur (Ganjam) in presence of IG of Police, SR (Chairman), SP, Ganjam, SP, STF and other

members.