Huge Exotic Fish Caught By Odisha Fisherman Sold For Rs 19, 200

Balasore: An oily fish has been caught by a fisherman in Balasore district. The fish was auctioned at a fishing center in Balaramgadi.

The weight of the fish was 3kg and each kilogram was priced at Rs. 6,400. A businessman from West Bengal bought the fish for Rs. 19, 200.

Oily fish are fish species with oil (fats) in soft tissues and in the coelomic cavity around the gut. Oily fish has been linked to many health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, improved mental ability, and protection from cancer, alcohol-related dementia, and rheumatoid arthritis.

As per reports, the fish is going to be taken out of the state for use in pharmaceutical company.