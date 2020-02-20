Puri: Keeping up with the tradition of Maha Shivratri, authorities at Sri Lokanath temple here has set up a huge ‘Mahadeep’ which was lit on the occasion of Pankodhhara Ekadasi last night amidst a sea of devotees.

People in large numbers turned up on the premises of the Sri Lokanath temple, located around two and a half kilometres away from Lord Jagannath temple and ignited the lamp post performance of puja.

Local MLA Jayant Sarangi, senior BJD leader Maheshwar Mohanty took part in the lighting of the lamp along with supporters and locals.

“The lamp is being lit for past 8 years amidst religious fervour and participation of devotees. Around 600 kg ghee would be burnt in the lamp till ‘Jagara’. Known as the ‘Jagat Mangal Jagar Deepa’ it is of 6.5 feet in length, 4.5 feet in width and 2 feet dip,” said a devotee.