Huge crowd seen outside Shiva temples on second Monday of Shravan

Devotees gathered in large numbers, offering payers. Lingaraj temple witnessed a huge gathering of Kanwariyas, chanting verses of Lord Shiva

Bhubaneswar: Today marks the second Monday of Shravan in Odisha. Devotees have gathered outside several Shiv temples across the state to offer holy water to the lord.

With deep devotion, devotees gathered in large numbers, offering payers and expressing their devotion. Bhubaneswar’s Lingaraj temple witnessed a huge gathering of Kanwariyas, chanting verses of Lord Shiva in unison.

To ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings, Barricades have been put by administrative officers. Strict crowd management and security provisions have also been made.

