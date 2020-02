Huge Crack In Rasulgarh Overbridge In Bhubaneswar, Residents Scared

Bhubaneswar: A huge crack has been seen in the Rasulgarh overbridge in Bhubaneswar.

A slab has been seen hanging precariously.

Residents are scared and tensed about this fact.

The police has reached the spot and taken charge of the situation.

The same incident had taken place recently in the Palasuni overbridge near Bhubaneswar.

The residents are now scared of using these overbridges as such incidents have become very common.