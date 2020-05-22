Huge consignment of ganja seized in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput: Similiguda police in Odisha’s Koraput district seized a huge consignment of ganja from a container truck this morning.

Similiguda police while conducting a patrolling on National Highway-26 came across a container truck bearing registration number- CG 08W4466 which was standing there due to some technical snag.

However, police when inspected the vehicle found ganja packed in 162 packets and seized it, informed IIC Dhiren Behera.

Driver of the vehicle fled from the spot after noticing us, he added.

The IIC further said that we are verifying the documents of the vehicle to trace its owner and where the contraband was being smuggled.

Source said that the estimated value of the seized ganja would be Rs 1.70 crore.