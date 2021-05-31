Gajapati: A huge cobra was rescued in Gajapati district of Odisha on Monday. Mohana Forest Depart rescued the snake and later released it to the forest.

As per reports, the snake was spotted near an old Satya Sai Baba temple in Mohana area of the district. It was hiding in between the stones in front of a dilapidated house in front of the temple. It is said to be a ‘kolathia naga’.

As per the locals the serpent had been spotted earlier several times in this area. On Monday afternoon as it was seen near the temple the locals informed the forest officials who reached the spot and caught the snake with the help of the hook. It was later safely released to the forest area in Atharanala area.