Huge Coal Theft Racket Busted In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 1 Detained

By WCE 3
Huge Coal Racket Busted In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 1 Detained

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, the Redhakhol Police in Sambalpur district on Saturday busted a huge coal theft racket and seized five coal-laden trucks.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Redhakhol Police reportedly conducted a raid in the forest near Sadhumunda village where a huge quantity of theft coal was illegally kept at the stockyard. However, drivers of the vehicles ran away from the spot after noticing the cops.

Police have reportedly detained a man for interrogation, who admitted that 2-3 quintals of coal were removed from each truck and kept in the stockyard.

A godown with facilities for eating food, sleeping, and staying was also traced in the area.

You might also like
State

6 Arrested For Drugging And Looting Travellers In Odisha

State

Minor Boy Goes Missing In Kuakhai River In Capital City Of Odisha

State

Cuttack, Sundergarh Reports Highest Covid-19 Cases In Odisha

State

MLAs Suicide Bid In Odisha Assembly: BJD Demands Apology From BJPs Subash Panigrahi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.