Huge Coal Theft Racket Busted In Odisha’s Sambalpur, 1 Detained

Sambalpur: In a major breakthrough, the Redhakhol Police in Sambalpur district on Saturday busted a huge coal theft racket and seized five coal-laden trucks.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Redhakhol Police reportedly conducted a raid in the forest near Sadhumunda village where a huge quantity of theft coal was illegally kept at the stockyard. However, drivers of the vehicles ran away from the spot after noticing the cops.

Police have reportedly detained a man for interrogation, who admitted that 2-3 quintals of coal were removed from each truck and kept in the stockyard.

A godown with facilities for eating food, sleeping, and staying was also traced in the area.