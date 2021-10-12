Huge cash seized from 3 officials who had been intercepted in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance unearthed and seized huge cash from the three officials who had been intercepted yesterday.

It is to be noted that on 09.10.2021, a team of Odisha Vigilance had intercepted Bidhan Chandra Sahu, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Baitarini Division, Salapada, Dist Keonjhar at N.C. College Road in front of Covid Hospital, Jajpur town, while he was plying from Salapada to Cuttack by office Bolero vehicle.

During interception, a sum of Rs.10,07,620/- (Rupees Ten Lakh Seven Thousand Six Hundred Twenty) was recovered from Sahu, which he could not account for satisfactorily. During further search, 1 plot in Dolamundai, Dist-Cuttack in respect of Sahu, S.E purchased in the year, 2017 at sale deed value of Rs.35 Lakh and 4 more plots in Chhatrapur, Dist-Ganjam have been unearthed.

All the lockers, Bank, Insurance, Postal deposit and Fixed deposits in the name of Bidhan Chandra Sahu, Superintending Engineer have been freezed. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.16 dt.09.10.2021 U/s 7(a)/13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has already been registered against Bidhan Chandra Sahu. The investigation of the case is in progress.

In another case, on 09.10.2021, a team of Odisha Vigilance had intercepted Narottam Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Balasore at Tangi check gate, Cuttack, while he was plying from Balasore to Bhubaneswar by hired Innova car bearing registration No.OD-02-C-9309.

During interception, a sum of Rs.89,290 /- (Rupees Eighty-nine Thousand Two Hundred Ninety) was recovered from Behera, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

During further search, 1 plot in name of Narottam Behera, Regional Officer at Raghunathpur, Dist-Khordha has been unearthed and over all total cash recovered reaches Rs.16,50,013/-.

All the lockers, Bank, Insurance, Postal deposit and Fixed deposits in the name of Narottam Behera, have been freezed. In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.17 dt.09.10.2021 U/s 7(a)/13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has already been registered against Narottam Behera, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Balasore. The investigation of the case is in progress.

In the third case, on October 9, a team of Odisha Vigilance had intercepted Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Panposh, Rourkela at Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar, while he was returning from Rourkela.

During interception, a sum of Rs.1,75,810/- (Rupees One Lakh Seventy-five Thousand Eight Hundred Ten) was recovered from Mohapatra, which he could not account for satisfactorily. All the Banks, Insurance, Postal deposit and Fixed deposits in the name of Prakash Kumar Mohapatra have been freezed. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.29 dt.09.10.2021 U/s 7(a)/13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has already been registered against Sri Prakash Kumar Mohapatra, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Panposh, Rourkela. The investigation of the case is in progress.

