Huge cache of Spurious tobacco seized in Cuttack, one detained

Cuttack: A huge cache of spurious tobacco products was seized by Commissionerate police on Sunday following a raid at Malgodown in Cuttack.

On the basis of intelligence input, the police along with Food safety officer of Cuttack Municipal Corporation conducted a raid at the Malgodown area and seized duplicate tobacco materials worth 10 lakhs.

The police have detained one person in this connection for further questioning.