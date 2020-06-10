Koraput: Security forces recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and other articles belonging to the Maoists from Red hideouts and dumps near Kenduguda village adjacent to Kolab River in Odisha’s Koraput district on Thursday.

Based on reliable inputs, a joint operation of Koraput police and BSF 151 battalion was carried out on the night of 9th June 2020 in the jurisdiction of Boipariguda police station in the district.

As a consequence to the combing and search operation, a dump was found today morning near Kenduguda village adjacent to Kolab River in Gupteswar gram panchayat area, informed Boipariguda OIC Anshuman Dwibedi.

The items found in the dump have been seized, which included one rifle, some explosives, naxal literature and other Maoists items, he added.