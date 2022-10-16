Huge cache of fake foreign liquors seized in Dhenkanal, 3 held

Dhenkanal: The Excise Department officials have seized a huge cache of fake foreign liquors and arrested 3 accused in this connection from Lodhani village in Parjang area of Dhenkanal district in Odisha today.

The arrested accused have been identified as Antaryami Biswal and Suresh Behera of Lodhani village and Pandav Prusti of Road village.

According to reports, Pandav was creating the fake foreign liquor and giving it to Antaryami. Besides, they were supplying the fake liquor to many unscrupulous traders.

Later, the Excise department and police got the knowledge regarding the smuggling of fake foreign liquor in the area.

Soon, Dhenkanal collector Sarioj Kumar Sethi and State Superintendent of Excise Department Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi allotted a team to track down the accused.

Besides, raids were conducted by the Excise dept officers in several places of the districts.

Later today, the Excise dept. nabbed the accused from Lodhani village and busted their empire of fake foreign liquor business.

As per reports form the Excise department, the three accused have been forwarded to the court after their arrest.

It is to be noted that on in a similar kind of incident on August 23, The officials of the Excise Department had seized 135 litres of Ginger liqueur and 20 litres of country made liquor in Eram Nuagon village under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district in Odisha. Later, the accused were forwarded to the court.