Berhampur: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has seized a huge cache of explosives from Gopalpur village under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district and arrested a person in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Kumar Pattanaik alias Kuna (35) of Santoshpur in the district.

Acting on a tip off, STF officials conducted a raid at a godown belonging to the accused in the village on January 27 and seized 392 bags containing 196 quintals of Ammonium Nitrate, 3200 gelatin sticks and 10,406 detonators.

The accused was apprehended on January 28 for illegally possessing and trading the explosives and forwarded to the court of JMFC, Khallikote on the same day, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act against the accused and further investigation is on, an official said.