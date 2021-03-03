Huge Cache Of Country Liquor Seized In Gajapati Dist Of Odisha

By IANS
liquor seized in mohana

Mohana: The Excise officials and Mohana police in a joint operation, conducted simultaneous raids at various villages under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district of Odisha on Wednesday and seized a huge cache of country liquor. The officials nabbed five persons in this connection for preparing and selling of country liquor.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhaskar Dalei of Padasahi, Krushnabir of Khapuripata, Sanatan Nayak of Kanteikoli, Sachindra Nayak of Mohana and Samuel Majhi of Damadua.

The raid team also destroyed 3900 kilos of fermented brew. The team seized a total of 189-litre country liquor and other things used to prepare the liquor that will cost around Rs 2 lakh, an official said.

“A case has been registered and the five arrested persons have been forwarded to the Court. Further probe is on,” excise department sources said.

