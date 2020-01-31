Huge cache of cough syrup seized in Nauapada, 5 held

Nuapada: Tightening the noose around the necks of illegal drug traders, police arrested at least five persons by conducting a raid on Bargarh-Komna road here and seized cough syrup worth Rs 7 lakh from their possession.

The held persons have been identified as Netrananda Sahu, Sundi Putel, Naresh Kumar Ahir, Goura Ghibala and Rajib Nag.

Acting upon a tip-off on the cough syrup consignment Nuapada police intercepted a pickup van bearing registration number-OD 03 J 7845 and a car bearing registration number-OD 23 H 3366 loaded with at least 37 cartons of Eskuf cough syrup. The accused were later taken into custody.

Police also seized a pistol, live bullets, cash worth Rs 6,000 along with six mobile phones from the possession of the held accused during the raid which was conducted in the presence of a magistrate and drug inspector.

The held persons have been booked under NDPS Act and further investigation is underway into the case.