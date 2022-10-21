Huge cache of brown sugar seized, 4 held in Odisha’s Jajpur dist

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of brown sugar mafias Police on Friday arrested four persons in this district of Odisha and seized more than 17 grams of brown sugar from their possession. The seized brown sugar is said to be worth around Rs 2 lakhs.

The accused persons have been identified as Bapi Mallick of Badapokhari area under Bhadrak Police limits, Fakira Jena of Dhusuri area, Lambu Munda of Barapada area and Arupalai Dutt of Jaraka area under Dharmasala Police limits.

As per reports, after getting a tip off from a reliable source, the Jajpur District Police and a special squad of Dharmasala Police jointly conducted a raid near Deuli hill under Dharmasala Police limits on Thursday night.

The Police team picked up four men from the spot and detained them at the police station. During the course of interrogation more than 17 grams of brown sugar was seized from their possession. Police also seized a bike, 5 mobile phones along with cash money from their possession.

The accused persons were forwarded to the Court on Friday, informed Police IIC Rakesh Kumar Tripathy.