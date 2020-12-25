Cuttack: Commissionerate Police has once again seized huge cache of arms and ammunition from the residence of dreaded gangster Dhalasamanta brothers in CDA area of Cuttack on Friday.

The police have recovered 3 guns and 140 ammunition during a search operation conducted at the residence of the D brothers, informed Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi.

The Commissionerate Police has taken the gangster brothers on a 3-day remand starting from Friday. During this tenure of remand Police will interrogate them to find out about the illegal possession of arms and running of the the crime syndicate.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Police had conducted a raid at the residence of the dreaded criminal brothers on December 11, 2020 and had recovered 16 guns and over 1000 rounds of live ammunition.