liquor seized odisha
Representational Image

Huge Amount Of Liquor Seized From Bike, 1 Arrested In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mohana: The police while patrolling in Mohana block of Gajapati district in Odisha has seized around 17 lts of country liquor being transported in a bike.

Related News

MeT Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha For Two Days

11 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll Reaches 656

4270 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Highest Spike Till…

Kendrapara Block Chairman Anam Bandhu Dhal No More

A man identified as Samir Kumar Pradhan has been arrested in this connection. He belongs to Gagarameri village under Patapur police limits of Ganjam district.

According to preliminary investigation, Samir was an illegal dealer of both country and foreign liquor. A case has been registered under Mohana police station. The accused has been court forwarded.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha: Loot From Jewelry Store In Broad Daylight, Thieves Captured On CCTV

State

MeT Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha For Two Days

State

11 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll Reaches 656

State

4270 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Highest Spike Till Date! Tally Crosses 1.6 Lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7