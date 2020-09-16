Mohana: The police while patrolling in Mohana block of Gajapati district in Odisha has seized around 17 lts of country liquor being transported in a bike.

A man identified as Samir Kumar Pradhan has been arrested in this connection. He belongs to Gagarameri village under Patapur police limits of Ganjam district.

According to preliminary investigation, Samir was an illegal dealer of both country and foreign liquor. A case has been registered under Mohana police station. The accused has been court forwarded.