Huge amount of gold, silver recovered from Burglars in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police in Cuttack arrested 5 persons and recovered huge amount of gold and silver from them. These miscreants were involved in a burglary of gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop in IB road under Jagatpur police limits.

Jagatpur Police arrested 5 miscreants in this connection including the main accused Tapan Sethi.

Police have recovered 385 grams of gold, 25.5 kg silver, cash amounting to Rs.12, 400, 2 bikes, one car, 4 mobile phones and a gas cutter from the accused persons, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The accused persons had lurked into a jewellery shop in the IB road of Jagatpur in Cuttack city on January 5. After the burglary they reportedly had taken away the hard disc of the CCTV.