Huge amount of gold, silver recovered from Burglars in Cuttack of Odisha

By WCE 5
5 arrested in Jagatpur jewelry shop loot

Cuttack: Commissionerate Police in Cuttack arrested 5 persons and recovered huge amount of gold and silver from them. These miscreants were involved in a burglary of gold and silver ornaments from a jewellery shop in IB road under Jagatpur police limits.

Jagatpur Police arrested 5 miscreants in this connection including the main accused Tapan Sethi.

Police have recovered 385 grams of gold, 25.5 kg silver, cash amounting to Rs.12, 400, 2 bikes, one car, 4 mobile phones and a gas cutter from the accused persons, informed Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

The accused persons had lurked into a jewellery shop in the IB road of Jagatpur in Cuttack city on January 5. After the burglary they reportedly had taken away the hard disc of the CCTV.

You might also like
State

Police Brutality On Display: Tribal Youth Injured As Cops Attack Him During Helmet…

State

Girl going to perform Makara Sankranti ritual gang-raped in Baripada of Odisha

State

Same-Sex Marriage Leads To Fight Among Two Families, Couple Seeks Police Help In…

State

Odisha CM launches slew of projects worth Rs. 2085 crore in Kalahandi

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.