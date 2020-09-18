Huge Amount Of Ganja Seized In Odisha’s Capital, Investigation Underway

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Excise Department has made yet another major ganja seize in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today. The sleuths got a tip-off that ganja was being transported in a Bolero.

Reports say, the Bolero used to regularly change its number plates at all the toll gates so as to avoid suspicion.

The way in which the ganja was being transported was rather rare. There were around 4-5 secret chambers inside the Bolero. The ganja had been stacked in these chambers in small well sealed packets of almost 2-3 kgs each.

While filing of the story almost 60 kgs of ganja had been seized, further probe is underway.

