Koraput: A joint team of DVF Koraput and BSF, Ankadeli conducted an operation in the bordering area of Malkangiri and Koraput under the Machakund PS.

They have seized huge amount explosives and Naxal literatures.

In a press meet the Koraput SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said basing on intelligence report a joint operation was conducted in the bordering area of Malkangiri and Koraput under Machakund PS by the security forces.

They seized a huge cache of explosives, Naxal literatures, arms and ammunitions.