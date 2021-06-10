If you have passed your 12th standard and are in search of a job, then there is a huge opportunity for you. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of more than 500 vacant posts.

The candidates should keep in mind that the online application process would begin from June 14, 2021. The applicants will be selected basis on their performances at PT, PET and Written Test.

HSSC Haryana police recruitment 2021 details:

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: June 14, 2021

Last Date of Application: June 29, 2021 (11.59 pm)

Last Date of Submission of application fee: July 5, 2021

Names and numbers of posts:

Male Constable in Commando Wing: 520

Gen=187

SC=93

BCA=72

BCB=42

EWS=52

ESM GEN=37

ESM SC=11

ESM BCA=11

ESM BCB=15

Educational Qualification: As per the notification, the candidates who want to take part in the recruitment process must have passed 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized education Board/Institution for all the categories. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher education.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18-21 years of age (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constables i.e. on 01.06.2021).

Salary: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 21,700-69,100- Level-3, Cell-I

How to Apply for HSSC Constable Recruitment 2021?: The eligible and interested candidates can apply online through official website (link given) between June 14 and June 29, 2021.

Application Fee: While candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 100, while the SC/BC/EWS candidates (of Haryana State only) will have to pay only Rs 25. The Ex-servicemen can apply free of cost.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for HSSC Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 Notification.