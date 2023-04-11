HSRP mix up in Odisha, bike owner gets challan for car!

Bhubaneswar: Various problems have been seen after the implementation of the High Security Number Plates in Odisha, said reliable reports.

A strange incident has been reported from Kendrapada. A biker in Bhubaneswar has been fined with regards to a car in Kendrapada.

According to the available information, a Passion Plus bike owner in Bhubaneswar has been fined for Rs 9,000. The biker was fined for violating insurance, DL and over speeding laws.

Allegedly the fine is completely baseless because the biker rides the bike in Bhubaneswar with the high security number plate, whereas a car in Kendrapada has the same number plate which is very strange.

However the biker has raised various questions about how cars and bikes can run on the same number in two different places. It is worth mentioning that the biker has threatened to file a case against the Kendrapada RTO and has said that he would not pay the fine.