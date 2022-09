Bhadrak: The Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derailed near the Dagarasahi level crossing in Bhadrak of Odisha this evening.

According to reports, one bogie of the train derailed while it was coming to Bhubaneswar from Howrah. The superfast train derailed after hitting an ox, however, all the passengers are said to be safe.

More details are awaited.