Bhubaneswar: Now one can get his/her Covid 19 testing report online. Odisha Government has added the new feature to the State Dashboard for Covid 19 on Saturday. In a press briefing on Saturday Manoj Kumar Mishra, the Secretary for Electronics and IT Department clearly explained about it.

How to get your Covid 19 Test report online:

Open this website https://covid19.odisha.gov.in/ Click on this tab in the middle right of the page ‘Know your Covid Test Status’ Now, it will take you to another page where you need to put your Registered Mobile Number (RMN) that you had given during the test or SRF ID. Put the mobile number or SRF ID (SRF ID is a code assigned by the laboratory during your test, Post the test, you must have received the SRF ID through a SMS in your Registered Mobile. An OTP will be sent to your phone (RMN). Add that OTP to the box. You will get the Covid Test Certificate on your screen. Download it and keep for further use.

You can also check it on your mobile. There will be a QR code to each certificate which can be scanned to know the details.

