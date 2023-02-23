How Naba Das was airlifted when a man dies in 5 minutes if shot in left side of chest, questions BJP’s Prakash Mishra

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra today made a scathing attack on the Odisha government regarding the sensational murder of Naba Kishor Das by questioning how he was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from the crime site when a man dies in just five minutes if shot at the left side of the chest.

Addressing a press meet here today, Prakash Mishra said that this is the first time in the history of Odisha that a Cabinet Minister was shot dead by a police ASI. The people of Odisha had expected that a proper investigation would be done into the murder case, however, is no clarity in the case even though many days have passed.

“The way the probe is carried out, it shows that efforts are being made to declare suspended ASI Gopal Das a mental patient,” he alleged adding that the postmortem report of the deceased Minister revealed that the bullet hit his left side chest and normally a person dies five minutes after being shot at the left side of the chest. Then, how the minister was airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Jharsuguda?

“Shockingly, the bullet that hit the Minister could not be found till date. Even Gopal may also say that he has not fired. Hiding the exact time of death is also considered as a criminal offence under Section 201 and legal action can be taken against those who hide the same,” he said.

The BJP leader further said that it is also surprising to know that the Crime Branch (CB) did Gopal’s Narco test at SFSL, DFSS Gandhinagar in Gujarat but the report is yet to be placed in the public domain.