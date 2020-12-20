How Could A Mother Do This! Newborn Boy Abandoned In Bush Amid Biting Cold In Odisha

How Could A Mother Do This! Newborn Boy Abandoned In Bush Amid Biting Cold In Odisha

Baripada: In a shocking and shameful incident, a newborn boy was abandoned in a bush amid biting cold wave conditions in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, one Sumanth Mukhi had gone outside his house for some unknown reason at around 4 AM today. In the meantime, he got scared after hearing the cry of a newborn baby from a bush near the Stadium in Moroda village of the district.

Sumanth suddenly rushed back to his house and informed about the matter to other family members, following which they went to the spot and rescued the toddler. They took care of the newborn properly and informed the local Anganwadi and health workers, who then reportedly took the baby to the local hospital for treatment.

Though the condition of the baby is said to be stable, the incident has surprised the locals. They have raised questions over the dignity of a woman’s motherhood.

The residents of the area said that whatever may be the reason, be it due to poverty or illegal relationship, how a mother could forsake her newborn child and that too when the entire State is shivering under intense cold wave condition.