Houses of three families gutted in fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The houses of three families were gutted in a devastating fire at Salabani village in Anandapur block of Keonjhar district.

The mishap occurred at around 2 AM in the night where four rooms of the families of Purnachandra Ojha, Kamalalochan Ojha and Padmanav Ojha were destroyed.

Properties worth lakhs reduced to ashes. Anandapur fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

The main cause of the fire is due to short circuit.