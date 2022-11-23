House surgeon arrested for biting on cheek & hand of MBBS girl student

House surgeon arrested

Berhampur: In a rare incident, a house surgeon has been arrested in Ganjam district of Odisha on the charge of biting on the Cheek and hand of a MBBS girl student on Wednesday. The incident took place at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The accused has been identified as Supran Kumar Padhi.

As per reports, a verbal spat erupted between the girl student and the house surgeon. Soon, the argument took an ugly turn and the house surgeon bit the girl student on her cheek and hand.

Later, the girl student lodged a Police complaint in this matter and the said house surgeon was arrested. Police have forwarded him to the Court.

The Police complaint had been made at the Baidyanathpur Police Station. Berhampur SP said that this happened due to personal relation.

