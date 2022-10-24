House caught fire while bursting crackers in Cuttack

Cuttack: In an incident of fire accident on the eve of Diwali, a house caught fire due to bursting of crackers at Naisadak area near Buxibazar square here in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the fire was caught in the top floor of the building.

Besides, the fire accident took place as local people burst crackers on the premises.

Seeing the engulfing fire, soon the local people informed the Firefighters team.

Soon, the firefighters team reached the spot and started its operation to extinguish the fire.

The details regarding loss of life and property is yet to be known and the fire extinguishing operation underway by the Firefighters.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of fire accident earlier this evening in Dhenkanal district, a firecracker shop was exploded due to some unknown reason leaving 4 critically injured. Later, one out of the critically injured person was reported dead while undergoing treatment in Cuttack SCB hospital.