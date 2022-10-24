House caught fire while bursting crackers in Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
House caught fire while bursting crackers in Cuttack

Cuttack: In an incident of fire accident on the eve of Diwali, a house caught fire due to bursting of crackers at Naisadak area near Buxibazar square here in Odisha this evening.

According to reports, the fire was caught in the top floor of the building.

Besides, the fire accident took place as local people burst crackers on the premises.

Seeing the engulfing fire, soon the local people informed the Firefighters team.

Soon, the firefighters team reached the spot and started its operation to extinguish the fire.

The details regarding loss of life and property is yet to be known and the fire extinguishing operation underway by the Firefighters.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

It is to be noted that in a similar incident of fire accident earlier this evening in Dhenkanal district, a firecracker shop was exploded due to some unknown reason leaving 4 critically injured. Later, one out of the critically injured person was reported dead while undergoing treatment in Cuttack SCB hospital.

 

You might also like
State

11 injured, 4 critical in firecracker shop explosion in Dhenkanal

State

Labor critical after coming in contact with 11kv live wire in Boudh district

State

Youth critical after miscreants shot him over past enmity in Puri of Odisha

State

8 members of Inter-district looters’ gang busted in Nayagarh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.