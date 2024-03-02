House being raised in Puri of Odisha by 5-feet, know how

Puri: In an unique manner, house being raised in Puri district’s Gopinathpur area is a matter of talk of the town, said reliable reports. According to reports, the house shall be lifted by five feet from the ground level without causing any disturbance to the building.

The building was constructed about 20 years ago and the owners want to retain the building for as long as possible. It is worth mentioning here that the house is 600 sqft in terms of built up area and consists of three rooms. The building shall be lifted with the help of as many as 100 jacks.

The workers have started the job of raising the house in Puri since 20 February. On the first day the house had been lifted by as much as one and a half feet. Nearly 100 heavy duty jacks shall be used to to lift it from the ground level. The workers who are engaged in this work are from Bihar and Jharkhand.

The owner decided to raise the house by five feet became the house was in a low-lying area and whenever it used to rain rainwater and sewerage water used to enter the house causing much trouble to the residents. The owner decided not to destroy the house but to raise it and get rid of the trouble.

