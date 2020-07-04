Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration in Odisha on Saturday sealed Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur for seven days for violation of social distancing for arrangement of marriage.

“Hotel Mayfair Gopalpur sealed for 7 days for violation of social distancing for arrangement of marriage. We won’t tolerate these type of violations. We again request all to follow social distancing norms & don’t put your life in risk in corona scenario,” tweeted Collector & District Magistrate, Ganjam.

The action of the district administration came after gross violation of Covid-19 guidelines has been reported from Gopalpur in Ganjam district after a video of the marriage ceremony held on Thursday showing the participants dancing together without maintaining social distancing and wearing masks went viral on social media.

In a related development, the Gopalpur Police arrested a youth, his father and three uncles for violating COVID-19 guidelines during his marriage procession at Hotel Mayfair in Gopalpur.