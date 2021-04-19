Hosts Of Marriage & Funeral Gatherings To Submit Guests’ List 24 Hours Before The Events: Odisha SRC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Monday announced that marriage, funeral, or last rites-related gatherings will be permitted during the weekend shutdown in the State. However, hosts of the events will have to submit the list of names of the guest to the local administration 24 hours before the events.

While addressing the people of the State about the restriction measures including the weekend shutdown, to check spread of COVID19, the SRC clarified that the number of persons allowed in a marriage function shall not be more than 50 (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff.

Similarly, in case of funerals and last rites the ceiling on numbers of persons including host and family members, guests, priests and other support staff shall be twenty (20), he said adding that under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event.

Also Read: Odisha Imposes Weekend Shutdown On Saturday And Sunday In All Urban Areas Of The State; Know Who Are Exempted

The Special Relief Commissioner further said, “The list of participants shall be conspicuously displayed at prominent locations of the venue which can be easily read by public from a distance of ten (10) feet. If persons other than those declared before the local authorities and as such displayed are found present in the venue, it shall be considered as violations of the conditions of permission.”

“Action as deemed proper under relevant sections of E.D Act, D.M Act and IPC shall be initiated against the owner of the venue as well as the host. Further Local Authorities may impose penalty on the host and owner of the venue apart from taking such other action as sealing, seizure and levy of penalty under prevailing rules/ guidelines/ orders of the local authorities,” he added.

Here are some important points which the hosts of the events will have to keep in mind: