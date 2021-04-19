Hosts Of Marriage & Funeral Gatherings To Submit Guests’ List 24 Hours Before The Events: Odisha SRC
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Monday announced that marriage, funeral, or last rites-related gatherings will be permitted during the weekend shutdown in the State. However, hosts of the events will have to submit the list of names of the guest to the local administration 24 hours before the events.
While addressing the people of the State about the restriction measures including the weekend shutdown, to check spread of COVID19, the SRC clarified that the number of persons allowed in a marriage function shall not be more than 50 (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff.
Similarly, in case of funerals and last rites the ceiling on numbers of persons including host and family members, guests, priests and other support staff shall be twenty (20), he said adding that under no circumstances, the number of participants shall exceed the ceiling for the entire event.
The Special Relief Commissioner further said, “The list of participants shall be conspicuously displayed at prominent locations of the venue which can be easily read by public from a distance of ten (10) feet. If persons other than those declared before the local authorities and as such displayed are found present in the venue, it shall be considered as violations of the conditions of permission.”
“Action as deemed proper under relevant sections of E.D Act, D.M Act and IPC shall be initiated against the owner of the venue as well as the host. Further Local Authorities may impose penalty on the host and owner of the venue apart from taking such other action as sealing, seizure and levy of penalty under prevailing rules/ guidelines/ orders of the local authorities,” he added.
Here are some important points which the hosts of the events will have to keep in mind:
- No marriage procession shall be allowed. In case of violations of this condition, the vehicles and equipment and accessories used in the procession shall be seized and criminal action taken against the host/ owner of the band/ light and sound service provider. Local authorities may, in addition to filing of criminal action under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1861, DM Act, 2006 and Indian Penal Code, suspend licenses up-to one (l) month, and impose penalties under relevant laws/ rules/ regulations.
- Wearing of masks correctly, maintaining social distancing of at least six (6) feet between participants and provision of thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer shall be mandatory.
- The owner of the venue, as well as the host of the function, shall be criminally liable for any violation and non-adherence of guidelines/ Covid-19 protocols.
- The host of the marriage/ funeral function, as well as the venue owner, shall make necessary arrangements for checking at the entry point and ensure wearing of mask by the guests/ others during the entire duration of their participation. Host shall make arrangements to provide masks to those who have not come with appropriate masks.
- The Guidelines issued by the State Government vide Order No.4014/ R &DM dated 06.07.2020 read with No.139/ R &DM(DM) dated L2.0t.202L for marriage and funeral related functions during COVID-19 pandemic shall be strictly followed.