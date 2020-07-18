Hospitals Not Admitting Patients From COVID Hotspot Districts To Face Action In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government today has warned strong action against hospitals/clinics reluctant in admitting patients from COVID hotspot districts.

The Chief Secretary of Odisha, Asit Tripathy via a tweet stated that there have been reports being received that some private hospitals are being reluctant of admitting patients coming from COVID hotspots districts.

He said strong action will be taken against wrongdoers and refusing patients is ethically wrong and illegal.

He has also mentioned in his tweet that people who are denied treatment by private Hospitals and Clinics can inform toll-free no-100.

In the last few days, there were a number of complaints received from cities where hospitals and clinics denied treatment to patients from hotspot districts such as Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha and Cuttack.