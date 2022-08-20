Hospital security guard hits patient in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a security guard posted at a hospital in Jajpur district of Odisha reportedly thrashed a patient who had come for treatment to the hospital today.

According to the reports, the victim patient, whose identity is yet to be ascertained and a resident of Koliatha area, had gone to the Badachana Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

The patient after reaching the hospital requested the security guard, who was on duty, to allow him to meet the doctor. However, the security guard refused to allow him. Due to this, an argument broke out between the patient and the security guard.

Irate over the argument, the security guard allegedly abused and thrashed the patient. The whole incident was recorded on a camera and the video is now doing rounds on different social platforms.

Later, the Badachana police reached the spot after getting information, and had a discussion with both the parties involved in the incident. The cops also initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, people who saw the viral video expressed their dissentient and annoyance. They also re-questioned the management of the CHC to take action against the accused security guard.