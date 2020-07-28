Bhubaneswar: Suspected honour killing following the mysterious death of a minor girl in Phase-2 of Dumduma area has shocked the resident of Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the minor girl’s body was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of her house yesterday night.

Some locals rescued her and thinking that she was alive they rushed her to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar. Unfortunately, doctor’s declared her brought dead.

Some locals caught hold of a youth who was wandering in the area and handed him over to the Khandagiri police who went to the spot after getting information about the death of the girl.

Sources said that police suspected that the girl, who was waiting for the tenth class result, has been murdered by her family members allegedly for her love affair with a boy.

However, whether it is a case of murder or suicide can be ascertained only when the autopsy report is out, added the sources.

On the other hand, her family members alleged that she has been murdered by some miscreants. However, their statements over the incident is yet to be received.