Honorary Doctorate to Achyuta Samanta

Eminent educationist and philanthropist Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS was conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree by the ICFAI University, Sikkim on 26th November 2020. The honour was conferred at the Annual Convocation of ICFAI University.

Shri Ganga Prasad, Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim bestowed the award upon Dr. Samanta for his outstanding contributions to the fields of education and social work. This is the 44th Honorary Doctorate for Dr. Samanta. Earlier, he has been awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees from many reputed institutions for his relentless contributions towards education and social work.

The award was given in the presence of Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India, who was also the Chief Guest; Shri Ganga Prasad; Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim; Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Hon’ble Minister of Education; Shri S. C. Gupta, Chief Secretary to the Government of Sikkim; and Shri G. P. Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary. Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) was also conferred upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the convocation ceremony.

Among others, Dr. Ram Pal Kaushik, Chancellor, ICFAI University; Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, VC; Dr. Rabindra Chettri, Registrar, Smt. Shobha Rani Yasaswy, Chairperson, ICFAI Society and members of Board of Governors and Board of Management of ICFAI University Sikkim joined virtually. Dr. Samanta has expressed heartfelt thanks to the ICFAI University for recognizing his relentless social service and contribution to education for the last thirty years.