Doctorate to Achyuta Samanta Sikkim Univ

Honorary Doctorate to Achyuta Samanta

By WCE 5

Eminent educationist and philanthropist Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS was conferred with the prestigious Honorary Doctorate Degree by the ICFAI University, Sikkim on 26th November 2020. The honour was conferred at the Annual Convocation of ICFAI University.

Shri Ganga Prasad, Hon’ble Governor of Sikkim bestowed the award upon Dr. Samanta for his outstanding contributions to the fields of education and social work. This is the 44th Honorary Doctorate for Dr. Samanta. Earlier, he has been awarded with Honorary Doctorate Degrees from many reputed institutions for his relentless contributions towards education and social work.

The award was given in the presence of Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India, who was also the Chief Guest; Shri Ganga Prasad; Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Sikkim; Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, Hon’ble Minister of Education; Shri S. C. Gupta, Chief Secretary to the Government of Sikkim; and Shri G. P. Upadhyaya, Additional Chief Secretary. Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) was also conferred upon Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the convocation ceremony.

Among others, Dr. Ram Pal Kaushik, Chancellor, ICFAI University; Dr. Jagannath Patnaik, VC; Dr. Rabindra Chettri, Registrar, Smt. Shobha Rani Yasaswy, Chairperson, ICFAI Society and members of Board of Governors and Board of Management of  ICFAI University Sikkim joined virtually. Dr. Samanta has expressed heartfelt thanks to the ICFAI University for recognizing his relentless social service and contribution to education for the last thirty years.

You might also like
State

Do You Know You Can Chat On WhatsApp Offline? Here’s How

State

Maoist Leader Kishore gunned down by Security Forces in Odisha

State

Fresh 47 Covid Cases Including 38 Local Contacts Reported In Bhubaneswar

State

7th Pay Commission: Modi government gives big gift to pensioners, will get benefit by…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.