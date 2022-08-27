Honey-trapping Balasore man: 2 including Nigerian man held

Bhubaneswar: Intensifying its probe into the case of honey-trapping a government employee of Balasore and duping him of Rs 30 lakh, the Balasore Cyber Police arrested two more accused persons including a Nigerian from Delhi’s Maidangari area.

The arrested persons have been identified as Emmanuel Nnamani and his wife T. Suchim Tikhir, who is a native of Nagaland.

Apart from arresting Nnamani and Tikhir, the cops also seized a car, two laptops, one dongle, two fake passports, one SBI passbook, and two gold chains from their possessions.

It is to be noted here that the Balasore Cyber Police had earlier this month arrested one Samson Emeke Alika of Nigeria from New Delhi. The cops swung into action based on a complaint filed by the victim.

According to the victim, he befriended with a woman from the United Kingdom (UK) through Facebook. Later, they chatted through Whatsapp. In course of their chatting, one day the woman allegedly informed the complainant of having sent a gift of huge value containing gold biscuits, a Rolex watch, and an I-phone.

Later the complainant received a call over the phone, the caller identifying himself as a Customs Officer informed that a gift of high value in his name has arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from London and he needs to pay the Customs charges to get the gifts.

With an aim to get the gifts, the complainant kept depositing Rs 2 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 4 lakh at different instances to the tune of around Rs 30 lakh. As he did not get the gifts despite depositing such a huge amount of money, he realized that he has been duped. Later, he lodged a complaint at the Balasore Cyber Police Station, which initiated a probe into the matter.