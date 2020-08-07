Honey trap in Odisha
Honey trap in Odisha! Gorgeous girl extorts lakhs of rupees luring doctor in Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Talcher: We have watched in silver screen beautiful girls trap powerful and rich people with their splendour and extort money. In real life sometimes we have heard of similar cases.

Yet, in Odisha perhaps this is the maiden case in which a beautiful girl was arrested for extorting money from a retired doctor after luring him with her beauty. The incident has been reported from Talcher area in Angul district of Odisha.

As per the report, a girl was arrested by Talcher Police for looting more than Rs.4 lakh. Professionally she is related to DIPS educational institute. However, she introduces herself sometimes as a Finance Company agent or wholesaler or dress designer. She is popularly known as Miss 420.

Recently the beautiful girl trapped a retired doctor posing herself as a Finance Company agent. Initially she talked sweet with the doctor and earned his trust. Within a few days she managed to get his ATM Card and PIN. And later she allegedly withdrew about Rs.4.5 lakh in instalments from his SBI account. She has been arrested based on the complaint filed by the doctor.

