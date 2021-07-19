Honey badger rescued from roadside at Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: A baby honey badger has been rescued from roadside at Dasarathipur village under Khireitangiri section of Patna range in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Monday.

Reportedly, the locals spotted the baby honey badger on the roadside and informed to the Khireitangiri Forest Department.

On getting the information, Khireitangiri forester Amulya Senapati along with the forest guard arrived at the spot and rescued the animal safely.

However, the baby honey badger was medically examined by local veterinarian and was released in the nearby forest.

The honey badger, also known as the ratel, is a mammal widely distributed in Africa, Southwest Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.