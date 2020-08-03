Honest Cop returns lost Vanity bag of lady doctor in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A cop named Subhasish Sahu has lately earned ample admiration for his noble deed in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. The Corona warrior returned the vanity bag of a lady doctor along with the money, ATM cards etc. that the medic had lost on the road.

As per reports, a lady lost her vanity bag when she was riding her scooty in between Ravi Talkies chowk and Garage chowk in the capital city. Then, Subhasis was executing his official duty at Ravi Talkies chowk. He asked one of the constables to collect the bag from the road.

The cop also sent a man to approach the lady on the scooty to hand her over the bag. However, the lady came and said that it was not her bag. The cop waited for the owner of the bag to return it to its rightful owner, but nobody came for long.

Hence, now Sahu opened that bag to search for any identity card so that he can contact the owner of the bag. He found a stethoscope and medical equipment in the bag. So he thought that it must be of a doctor. He also found a lock down pass in the bag.

Subhashis tried calling on the phone number available on the pass but it was switched off. Later, he called on another number that he got from another visiting card. Now, the lady doctor attended the call.

The lady doctor came to Ravi Talkies chowk to get back her bag. She received the bag after showing her identity proof to the cop and immensely thanked him for his noble work. She was much worried about the loss of the bag because there were ATM cards and some amount of money in the bag. If the ATM Cards would have fallen in the hands of any miscreants she would have lost lakhs of rupees from her Bank account, she said. The Police personnel truly fulfilled the Police slogan ‘We care, we dare’.