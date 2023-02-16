Home gurad mowed down by truck in Keonjhar

Anandapur: A home guard was allegedly killed and being mowed down by a truck on Deogaon bridge under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district. Police recover deceased’s mutilated body.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar Raut of village Trimul. He was working in Ghashipura police station.

According to reports, a iron ore laden truck hit Suresh while he was patrolling near Deogaon bridge last night. This lead to the death of the working homeguard on the spot.

Meanwhile, the truck driver fled from the scene with the truck.

The Ghashipura police has sent the dead body for autopsy and is investigating the incident.