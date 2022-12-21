Home guard killed by speeding van in Odisha

In a tragic incident, a home guard in Odisha has been mowed down by a speeding van in Kendrapara district of Odisha. 

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a home guard in Odisha has been mowed down by a speeding van in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The accident has taken place during joint checking by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Enforcement Squad at Balabhadrapur.

It is noteworthy that, tension has erupted at the spot, said reliable reports.

Further details awaited.

