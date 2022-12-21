Home guard killed by speeding van in Odisha

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, a home guard in Odisha has been mowed down by a speeding van in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

According to reports, a home guard has died in Odisha after being mowed down by a van.

The accident has taken place during joint checking by Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Enforcement Squad at Balabhadrapur.

It is noteworthy that, tension has erupted at the spot, said reliable reports.

Further details awaited.