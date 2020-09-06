Malkangiri: A home guard was allegedly killed by a group of ganja peddlers near Balimela Maithili road in Malkangiri district last night.

The deceased home guard has been identified as Banbasi Mohrana of Balimela Police station.

According to sources, more than 70 ganja smugglers disguised as Kanwariyas were carrying contraband, when the Balana police intercepted them at Balimela Maithili road for search, the smugglers retaliated and attacked them.

Following which Banabasi sustained serious injuries, He was immediately rushed to Maithili Community Health Centre (CHC). He died while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, the smugglers fled from the spot after the attack on the police.

Later, Malkangiri SP reached the spot and have started probe into the matter.