Home Delivery Of Medicines In Bhubaneswar During Covid-19 Lock Down, BMC Issues Complete List

Home Delivery Of Medicines In Bhubaneswar During Covid-19 Lock Down, BMC Issues Complete List

Bhubaneswar: With the lock down restrictions becoming stricter with each passing day, the Odisha Government is leaving no stone unturned to help its people.

The BMC has now started home delivery of medicines in Bhubaneswar. The denizens have to follow simple step by step procedure (SOP) to get the medicines at their doorstep.

BMC in coordination with Drug Controller Odisha has identified 121 medicine stores within Bhubaneswar. (Complete List Attached) Citizens can contact the medical stores near them through call or WhatsApp them.

The Procedure Of Ordering Is As Follows:

Locate the nearest store. Save the number correctly. Keep doctor’s prescription handy. Send list via WhatsApp in the following pattern: (a) Your Name, (b) Name of Patient, (c) Upload a clear photo of the Prescription, (d) Exact Address, (e) Contact Details Medicines will be delivered within 24 hours. The prescription might be verified by the delivery agent. Pay exact change to the delivery agent. Collect the receipt at the time of delivery.

BMC in coordination with Drug Controller Odisha has identified 121 medicine stores within Bhubaneswar.

Citizens can contact the medical stores through call/WhatsApp. Follow the SOP posted for ordering of medicines. #WeCareForYou #HomeDeliveryofMedicines pic.twitter.com/v7KoaeaQE7 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 8, 2020