Home delivery of liquor in Odisha from tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has given permission for home delivery of liquor from tomorrow. 

According to the Excise Department, home delivery of liquor by existing ON & OFF shop licensees of IMFL and Beer have been allowed with effect from tomorrow. 

However, the home delivery of liquor in the containment zones and shopping malls is prohibited.

The State government will charge Special Covid Fee of 50% over and above MRP,  informed the Excise Department. 

